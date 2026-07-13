Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,345 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $54,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1%

PM stock opened at $181.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $193.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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