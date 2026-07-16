Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.46 Million Stake in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Free Report) by 11,818.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in UiPath were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 69.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company's stock worth $15,221,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.80.

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UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. UiPath had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 19.58%.The company had revenue of $418.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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