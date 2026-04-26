Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.90 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Welltower were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.65 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

Welltower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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