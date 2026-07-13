Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $187.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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