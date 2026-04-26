Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $27.24 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 2,305.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,349 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 124,930 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of TKO Group worth $27,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Amundi grew its position in TKO Group by 338.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in TKO Group by 4,722.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 127.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $455,812.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.29, for a total value of $2,096,720.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 110,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,242,473.92. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $5,266,925. Insiders own 61.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE TKO opened at $186.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.69.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.25.

View Our Latest Report on TKO Group

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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