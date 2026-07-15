Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,998 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 638.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DigitalOcean from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on DigitalOcean

More DigitalOcean News

Here are the key news stories impacting DigitalOcean this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for DigitalOcean to $0.51 from $0.47 and kept a Strong-Buy rating, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations.

KeyCorp raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for DigitalOcean to $0.51 from $0.47 and kept a rating, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also lifted its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.09 from $0.07, suggesting the company may be performing better than previously expected in the current quarter.

KeyCorp also lifted its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.09 from $0.07, suggesting the company may be performing better than previously expected in the current quarter. Positive Sentiment: Higher estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 point to sustained margin and earnings expansion over multiple years, which is typically supportive for valuation.

Higher estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 point to sustained margin and earnings expansion over multiple years, which is typically supportive for valuation. Positive Sentiment: A recent preview from Zacks highlighted AI-driven growth and enterprise wins, noting stronger revenue visibility from major AI customer commitments and longer contract durations. Article title: DigitalOcean's Q2 Preview Signals AI-Driven Growth & Enterprise Wins

A recent preview from Zacks highlighted and enterprise wins, noting stronger revenue visibility from major AI customer commitments and longer contract durations. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, KeyCorp’s FY2026 estimate of $0.51 EPS is still slightly below the current consensus of $0.55, so the near-term view is positive but not dramatically above Street expectations.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.57.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.86%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,630.74. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 573,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,423,980. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

Featured Stories

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