Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $29.84 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,959 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 167,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.27% of BorgWarner worth $29,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.0%

BorgWarner stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's payout ratio is 40.24%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,436.84. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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