Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $343,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,418 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 117,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 797.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,474 shares of the company's stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,449 shares of the company's stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 460,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,509,000 after buying an additional 64,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company's stock.

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Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $147.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Summit Redstone set a $39.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Inspire Medical Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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