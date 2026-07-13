Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $38.66 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,817 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 9,959 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in American Express were worth $38,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $350.52 on Monday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The stock has a market cap of $239.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $325.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $368.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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