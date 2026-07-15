Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.82 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,825 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 89,283 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 775 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,572 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,094 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,603,512.36. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,067,130. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.88.

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Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.2%

VIAV opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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