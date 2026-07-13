Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $50.91 Million Position in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,770 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 152,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $50,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $225,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus set a $120.00 price target on Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $90.55 on Monday. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Key Stories Impacting Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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