Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $84.61 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Chubb worth $84,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after buying an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,665,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $795,378,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,895,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1%

Chubb stock opened at $347.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $365.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

More Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $358.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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