Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $85.62 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $85,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $10,824,500. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $129.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.04.

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About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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