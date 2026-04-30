Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $1.10 Million in Indivior PLC $INDV

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Indivior Stock Performance

INDV opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 16.85%.The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley purchased 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $177,842.52. This trade represents a 20.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INDV shares. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Indivior from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Indivior from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Indivior

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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