Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,434 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $279.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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