Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 114,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.28% of Crown worth $31,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Crown by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Crown by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,666,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Crown by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,672 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $3,855,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $3,258,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CCK opened at $111.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $116.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $104.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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