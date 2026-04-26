Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 100,461 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 100,461 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $10,244,764,000 after purchasing an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,285,608,000 after purchasing an additional 711,278 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,891,845,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages reaffirmed confidence in TMUS with Barclays and JPMorgan both reiterating "buy" ratings, supporting demand for the shares despite recent volatility. Read More. Read More.

Major brokerages reaffirmed confidence in TMUS with Barclays and JPMorgan both reiterating "buy" ratings, supporting demand for the shares despite recent volatility. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and research notes (Zacks) expect T-Mobile to potentially top Q1 earnings estimates as continued 5G rollout, fiber and AI-driven demand boost telecom revenue drivers—a near-term fundamental upside ahead of the quarter. Read More.

Analysts and research notes (Zacks) expect T-Mobile to potentially top Q1 earnings estimates as continued 5G rollout, fiber and AI-driven demand boost telecom revenue drivers—a near-term fundamental upside ahead of the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/service expansion: T‑Mobile is piloting same‑day DoorDash deliveries of 5G home internet equipment, highlighting incremental customer‑acquisition and distribution initiatives. Read More.

Product/service expansion: T‑Mobile is piloting same‑day DoorDash deliveries of 5G home internet equipment, highlighting incremental customer‑acquisition and distribution initiatives. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "Neutral" rating—indicative of mixed views within the Street and signaling some divergence in conviction despite buy-side support. Read More.

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "Neutral" rating—indicative of mixed views within the Street and signaling some divergence in conviction despite buy-side support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews and countdown pieces outline key Q1 metrics investors should watch (ARPU, postpaid adds, service revenue and margin), keeping focus on the upcoming earnings print for directional clarity. Read More.

Wall Street previews and countdown pieces outline key Q1 metrics investors should watch (ARPU, postpaid adds, service revenue and margin), keeping focus on the upcoming earnings print for directional clarity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary has labeled TMUS as "oversold" among communication-services names, suggesting technical bounce potential if news flow stabilizes. Read More.

Market commentary has labeled TMUS as "oversold" among communication-services names, suggesting technical bounce potential if news flow stabilizes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Merger/takeover speculation: reports that Deutsche Telekom is exploring a full merger or takeover of T‑Mobile have driven large intraday moves—introducing regulatory uncertainty, potential deal complexity and valuation questions that appear to be the primary source of today's downside pressure. Read More.

Merger/takeover speculation: reports that Deutsche Telekom is exploring a full merger or takeover of T‑Mobile have driven large intraday moves—introducing regulatory uncertainty, potential deal complexity and valuation questions that appear to be the primary source of today's downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broad media coverage and analytical pieces discussing a possible $200–$400B+ transaction have amplified volatility and selling by investors seeking to avoid takeover/regulatory risk before clearer guidance emerges. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at $27,885,657.60. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $189.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.27. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 42.02%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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