Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 113,650 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,414 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 113,650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.15% of Jabil worth $41,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $762,424,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock worth $661,783,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after buying an additional 591,364 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,299,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,620. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,969. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 0.1%

JBL opened at $330.03 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $359.43 and its 200-day moving average is $296.99. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $428.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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