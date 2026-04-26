Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,048 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in AutoZone were worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,966 shares of the company's stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company's stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company's stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,650.00 to $4,526.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $4,300.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4,312.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,578.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,559.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3,643.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,210.72 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $27.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.31 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $28.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 148.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total value of $173,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,826,568.64. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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