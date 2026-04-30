Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 204,987 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 204,987 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.38.

Read Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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