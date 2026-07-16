Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 77,900 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 77,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6,216.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,337 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,688 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,180 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $22,552,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2,184.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $430.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.07.

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Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE RL opened at $374.57 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $378.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.00. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $273.04 and a twelve month high of $421.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 11.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Ralph Lauren's payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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