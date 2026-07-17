Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 89,606 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,606 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,659,766 shares of the company's stock worth $113,047,000 after purchasing an additional 628,390 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 746,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,851,000 after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,679,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,225,828,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKC alerts: Sign Up

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McCormick & Company, Incorporated, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McCormick & Company, Incorporated wasn't on the list.

While McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here