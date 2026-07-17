Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 90,352 Shares of Rxo Inc $RXO

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,480 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in RXO were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in RXO by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RXO during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting RXO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on RXO from $26 to $30 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Analyst update via Benzinga

Truist Financial raised its price target on RXO from $26 to $30 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with an outperform rating and a $35 price target, one of the more bullish calls in the latest batch. BMO Capital Markets initiation via Benzinga

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with an rating and a $35 price target, one of the more bullish calls in the latest batch. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its target from $18 to $20 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation may be more limited despite the higher target. Goldman Sachs update via Benzinga

Goldman Sachs raised its target from $18 to $20 but kept a rating, suggesting valuation may be more limited despite the higher target. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP initiated coverage with a market perform rating, indicating a more cautious stance and no strong conviction either way. Citizens JMP coverage via Zacks

Citizens JMP initiated coverage with a rating, indicating a more cautious stance and no strong conviction either way. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna also lifted its price target to $20, but that still sits well below the current trading level, implying limited near-term upside from their perspective. Susquehanna update

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RXO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RXO from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

RXO Stock Up 5.4%

RXO opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Rxo Inc has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $29.86.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO Profile

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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