Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $5.56 Million Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370,290 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $7,492,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 352,038 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 142,440 shares in the last quarter. Shrier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,028,112 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company's stock.

Vodafone Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vodafone Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: e& agreed to sell its 16.2% Vodafone stake to Niel’s Vega for $5.95 billion, a large transaction that has boosted investor optimism around Vodafone’s ownership structure and valuation. Niel family’s Vega to acquire 16.2% Vodafone stake from e& for $5.95bn

e& agreed to sell its 16.2% Vodafone stake to Niel’s Vega for $5.95 billion, a large transaction that has boosted investor optimism around Vodafone’s ownership structure and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Vodafone shares extended gains as the stake-sale news sparked market optimism, with traders betting the move could support a rerating of the stock. Vodafone Shares Extend Gains After Niel Investment Sparks Market Optimism (VOD)

Vodafone shares extended gains as the stake-sale news sparked market optimism, with traders betting the move could support a rerating of the stock. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed heavy call buying in Vodafone, indicating that some investors are positioning for further upside in the shares.

Unusual options activity showed heavy call buying in Vodafone, indicating that some investors are positioning for further upside in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Vodafone also highlighted its BESTT route to a greener radio access network, a longer-term operational and sustainability effort that is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Vodafone takes the BESTT route to a green RAN

Vodafone also highlighted its BESTT route to a greener radio access network, a longer-term operational and sustainability effort that is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary noted the FTSE 100 was little changed despite geopolitical concerns; this provides context but is not a Vodafone-specific driver. FTSE 100 dodges Iran shock as oil giants ignite a fresh rally

Broader market commentary noted the FTSE 100 was little changed despite geopolitical concerns; this provides context but is not a Vodafone-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: No major negative company-specific catalyst was highlighted in the latest articles; the main risk is that excitement around the stake sale could fade if investors wait for more fundamental improvements.

Vodafone Group Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Vodafone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.2766 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 376.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vodafone Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank cut Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vodafone Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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