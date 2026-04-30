Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,533,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,385,000 after buying an additional 2,928,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 936.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,276,583 shares of the company's stock worth $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 855.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,076,730 shares of the company's stock worth $48,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,369 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $51,244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 123.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,949 shares of the company's stock worth $61,966,000 after buying an additional 1,160,500 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Phipps sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $1,440,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,099,966. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $1,234,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,550,943.10. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,727,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTSG. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 1.4%

BTSG opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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