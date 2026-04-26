Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,788 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 75,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Intel were worth $25,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research set a $75.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $82.37 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $411.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.85, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Intel News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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