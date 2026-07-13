Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC $BCS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 114,440 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Barclays worth $39,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 15.5% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 993,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 133,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Barclays Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $27.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 21.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Barclays from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

Further Reading

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