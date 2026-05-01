TechnipFMC plc $FTI Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011,177 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 190,735 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of TechnipFMC worth $89,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,120 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,597 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.73.

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Key Stories Impacting TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — TechnipFMC reported $0.64 EPS, topping consensus (around $0.56–$0.57) and showing strong year‑over‑year profit improvement, which supports valuation and earnings momentum. FMC Technologies (FTI) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q1 EPS beat — TechnipFMC reported $0.64 EPS, topping consensus (around $0.56–$0.57) and showing strong year‑over‑year profit improvement, which supports valuation and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Strong YTD performance — TechnipFMC is among high‑performing energy names this year (large YTD gain noted by market coverage), which can attract longer‑term GARP / momentum buyers. Sizzling Returns: 5 Energy Stocks That Just Hit New All-Time Highs

Strong YTD performance — TechnipFMC is among high‑performing energy names this year (large YTD gain noted by market coverage), which can attract longer‑term GARP / momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line — management set FY revenue guidance around $10.4B–$10.9B vs consensus ~ $10.7B; that keeps expectations intact but doesn’t give upside surprise to re‑rate shares. (Guidance details provided in the company release.)

FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line — management set FY revenue guidance around $10.4B–$10.9B vs consensus ~ $10.7B; that keeps expectations intact but doesn’t give upside surprise to re‑rate shares. (Guidance details provided in the company release.) Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — a small quarterly dividend was announced (record May 19 / payable June 3); modest yield so limited immediate market impact but signals confidence in cash flow.

Dividend declared — a small quarterly dividend was announced (record May 19 / payable June 3); modest yield so limited immediate market impact but signals confidence in cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed — Q1 sales were $2.49B versus analyst estimates of ~$2.50B, a small miss that, combined with the company's high recent run, likely prompted short‑term profit taking. TechnipFMC NYSE: FTI Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q1 CY2026 Earnings

Revenue slightly missed — Q1 sales were $2.49B versus analyst estimates of ~$2.50B, a small miss that, combined with the company's high recent run, likely prompted short‑term profit taking. Negative Sentiment: Intra‑day selling pressure despite relative strength vs peers — coverage notes the stock outperformed competitors on some metrics but still closed down, suggesting sector headwinds or rotation out of recent winners. TechnipFMC PLC stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 6,622 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $413,411.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $312,462.15. This trade represents a 56.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 6,350 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $440,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,366.84. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,442 shares of company stock worth $75,762,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.7%

TechnipFMC stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

See Also

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