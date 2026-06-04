TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,449 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,569 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $525,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $508,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,498 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,861,982 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $389,018,000 after acquiring an additional 192,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,577,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,714,000 after acquiring an additional 193,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 184.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,802,525 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $189,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company's stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, insider Jonathan Landes sold 116,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $7,227,266.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,343.20. This represents a 61.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luana Duffe sold 47,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $2,993,580.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,916.53. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,210,092 shares of company stock valued at $75,347,124 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded TechnipFMC from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business's 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TechnipFMC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TechnipFMC wasn't on the list.

While TechnipFMC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here