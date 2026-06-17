Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC is Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 3.4% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Teladoc Health worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

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Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.14. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 6,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $47,275.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,029.73. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $145,977.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 389,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,974,891.22. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,870 shares of company stock worth $302,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teladoc Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.50 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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