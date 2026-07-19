Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Teledyne Technologies worth $140,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $694.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TDY stock opened at $636.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.82. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $483.02 and a fifty-two week high of $693.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

See Also

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