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Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Teledyne Technologies logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 414,989 shares worth about $251.1 million.
  • Teledyne reported a strong second quarter, with EPS of $6.28 and revenue of $1.66 billion, both ahead of analyst expectations and up year over year.
  • The company also raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $24.45-$24.65, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $694.14.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.90% of Teledyne Technologies worth $251,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $428,664,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,367,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $698,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $448,265,000 after buying an additional 156,559 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 216,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $110,495,000 after buying an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,615,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

TDY stock opened at $650.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $626.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $483.02 and a fifty-two week high of $693.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.79 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $694.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDY

Trending Headlines about Teledyne Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Teledyne beat Wall Street expectations for Q2, reporting non-GAAP EPS of $6.28 versus estimates near $5.79 and revenue of $1.66 billion versus the $1.58 billion consensus, signaling broad-based demand across the business. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company also raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $24.45-$24.65 and guided Q3 EPS to $6.05-$6.15, both above analyst expectations, which supports the case for continued earnings momentum. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record quarterly orders, sales, and operating profit, along with strong cash generation, suggesting the business is performing well beyond just the headline earnings beat. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted the stock may already reflect a rich valuation, which could limit upside if growth slows, but that concern appears secondary today to the strong results and improved guidance. Article Title

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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