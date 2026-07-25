Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $614.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $715.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $655.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $483.02 and a 52 week high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.79 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Teledyne Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $6.28 beating estimates and revenue of $1.66 billion topping forecasts, while revenue rose 9.8% year over year. The company also raised its guidance, which is helping reinforce optimism around the stock. Article Title

Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $6.28 beating estimates and revenue of $1.66 billion topping forecasts, while revenue rose 9.8% year over year. The company also raised its guidance, which is helping reinforce optimism around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been raising their forecasts following the upbeat earnings report, including Stifel, which increased its price target to $775 and maintained a buy rating, and Needham, which lifted its target to $750 with a buy rating. Article Title

Analysts have been raising their forecasts following the upbeat earnings report, including Stifel, which increased its price target to $775 and maintained a buy rating, and Needham, which lifted its target to $750 with a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Teledyne announced a five-year partnership between its Raymarine and FLIR Marine businesses and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, expanding its marine technology footprint and adding another potential long-term commercial relationship. Article Title

Teledyne announced a five-year partnership between its Raymarine and FLIR Marine businesses and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, expanding its marine technology footprint and adding another potential long-term commercial relationship. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage suggests the stock is trading at a premium to fair value, and Barclays kept an equal-weight rating even while raising its target to $640, which implies limited upside from current levels. Article Title

Some coverage suggests the stock is trading at a premium to fair value, and Barclays kept an equal-weight rating even while raising its target to $640, which implies limited upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Other valuation-focused articles are questioning whether TDY is still undervalued after the earnings-driven rally, indicating the market is reassessing the stock’s multiple rather than reacting to a new fundamental setback. Article Title

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

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