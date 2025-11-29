Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $606.29.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $499.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $419.00 and a 1-year high of $595.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $539.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.37.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

