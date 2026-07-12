Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Teledyne Technologies worth $77,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

TDY stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $635.05. The stock had a trading volume of 478,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $483.02 and a 1-year high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $694.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

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