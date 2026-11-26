Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Teledyne Technologies worth $45,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,751,121,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,237,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,938,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $277,363,000. Finally, Maren Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 376,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $251,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $640.00 to $646.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $765.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Teledyne Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $775.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $736.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $628.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $625.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.24. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $491.28 and a twelve month high of $697.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.75%. Teledyne Technologies's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Cynthia Belak sold 4,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.45, for a total transaction of $2,976,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,051,882.90. This trade represents a 49.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies is an industrial technology company that develops and manufactures instrumentation, digital imaging products, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Its products and services support applications including environmental monitoring, marine research, scientific imaging, and industrial inspection. The company's businesses include sensors and monitoring instruments, cameras and imaging systems, electronic components, and specialized engineering and manufacturing services.

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