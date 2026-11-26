Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 185,688 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $866,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $7,117,000. Maren Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 376,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $251,373,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $129,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:TDY opened at $628.99 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $491.28 and a 12-month high of $697.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $625.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.24.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.55. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $775.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $760.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $736.57.

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Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Belak sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.45, for a total value of $2,976,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,051,882.90. This trade represents a 49.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies is an industrial technology company that develops and manufactures instrumentation, digital imaging products, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Its products and services support applications including environmental monitoring, marine research, scientific imaging, and industrial inspection. The company's businesses include sensors and monitoring instruments, cameras and imaging systems, electronic components, and specialized engineering and manufacturing services.

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