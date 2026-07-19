Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Stock Position Trimmed by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $25,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $428,664,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,367,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $698,238,000 after acquiring an additional 274,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $448,265,000 after purchasing an additional 156,559 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 216,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,615,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $694.14.

View Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TDY opened at $636.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $483.02 and a 1-year high of $693.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $626.41 and a 200 day moving average of $624.82.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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