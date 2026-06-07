Telemark Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Down 9.8%

LRCX opened at $303.28 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $346.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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