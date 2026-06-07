Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $22.30 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 2.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $22,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 111 Capital grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. 111 Capital now owns 8,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 77,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $4,443,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $333,220.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,596,428.51. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 76,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $7,155,969.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,385,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,326,345.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 548,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,186,035 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of MCHP opened at $88.34 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.73. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Weiss Ratings raised Microchip Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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