Telemark Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,775,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.92 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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