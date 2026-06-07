Telemark Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. GeneDx accounts for 1.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of GeneDx worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,018,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,435,000 after buying an additional 474,167 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $48,157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 101.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 343,954 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $31,444,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 1,358.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,779,000 after buying an additional 191,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

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More GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Negative Sentiment: A federal securities class action has been filed alleging GeneDx made false and misleading statements, including claims tied to its Fabric Genomics acquisition and its impact on the company’s business and prospects. Article Title

A federal securities class action has been filed alleging GeneDx made false and misleading statements, including claims tied to its Fabric Genomics acquisition and its impact on the company’s business and prospects. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are now soliciting investors and advertising lead-plaintiff deadlines, signaling rising legal overhang and potential additional distraction/costs for the company. Article Title

Multiple law firms are now soliciting investors and advertising lead-plaintiff deadlines, signaling rising legal overhang and potential additional distraction/costs for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms are reminding investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the GeneDx class action is August 3, 2026; this is mainly procedural but keeps the controversy in focus. Article Title

Several firms are reminding investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the GeneDx class action is August 3, 2026; this is mainly procedural but keeps the controversy in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from plaintiff firms continues to highlight the prior Q1 2026 earnings miss, the steep stock drop, and the guidance cut as evidence supporting the lawsuit, reinforcing already negative investor sentiment. Article Title

Commentary from plaintiff firms continues to highlight the prior Q1 2026 earnings miss, the steep stock drop, and the guidance cut as evidence supporting the lawsuit, reinforcing already negative investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit and related notices may keep investors focused on GeneDx’s earlier operational disappointment, including the revenue miss and widened losses, which remain a headwind for the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GeneDx

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 46,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $1,800,482.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,784,570 shares in the company, valued at $186,167,618.70. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,133,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,507,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,648,854.84. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,056,420 shares of company stock worth $82,035,340 and have sold 72,382 shares worth $4,889,473. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GeneDx Stock Down 7.2%

GeneDx stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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