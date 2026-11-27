Carronade Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems makes up approximately 2.7% of Carronade Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carronade Capital Management LP owned 4.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $158,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,292,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $180,703,000 after purchasing an additional 603,857 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,535,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 70,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 410,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 58,169 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.36. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $49.12.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.14 million. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Telephone and Data Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) is a U.S. telecommunications company founded in 1969. Its TDS Telecom business provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and business customers, using fiber and other wired networks as well as fixed wireless in some areas. TDS Telecom serves communities across multiple U.S. states, including smaller and rural markets. Its offerings include high-speed internet access, television service and business communications solutions. TDS has also operated wireless telecommunications businesses during its history.

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