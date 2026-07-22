Telligent Fund LP Invests $1.41 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Telligent Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Celestica accounts for about 1.5% of Telligent Fund LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Celestica by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Celestica Stock Up 10.8%

NYSE:CLS opened at $340.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $364.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.11 and a 1-year high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent analysis pieces remain constructive on Celestica’s growth outlook, citing strong financial momentum, favorable earnings expectations, and potential upside if the company delivers another earnings beat. Celestica (CLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Several recent analysis pieces remain constructive on Celestica’s growth outlook, citing strong financial momentum, favorable earnings expectations, and potential upside if the company delivers another earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Optimistic commentary also points to Celestica as a growth stock tied to AI infrastructure demand, with some analysts arguing it could still be attractively valued if cash flow and earnings continue to expand. Celestica TSX: CLS Could Be 33% Below Fair Value On Earnings Optimism

Optimistic commentary also points to Celestica as a growth stock tied to AI infrastructure demand, with some analysts arguing it could still be attractively valued if cash flow and earnings continue to expand. Positive Sentiment: Celestica also appointed Steven Dorwart to lead its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions unit, a leadership move that could support execution in its enterprise and hyperscaler-focused business. Celestica TSX: CLS Appoints Steven Dorwart To Lead Its Connectivity And Cloud Unit

Celestica also appointed Steven Dorwart to lead its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions unit, a leadership move that could support execution in its enterprise and hyperscaler-focused business. Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused coverage argues the stock has run up so much over the past several years that expectations are high and the shares may already reflect much of the growth story.

Some valuation-focused coverage argues the stock has run up so much over the past several years that expectations are high and the shares may already reflect much of the growth story. Negative Sentiment: The main recent concern is that CLS has fallen sharply from its highs and is now being viewed as part of the broader AI-stock pullback, with investors worried about an overbuild cycle and whether demand can keep up with lofty expectations. Celestica stock tumbles ahead of earnings: rebound or more pain?

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. This trade represents a 32.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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