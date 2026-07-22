Telligent Fund LP Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Telligent Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for approximately 1.1% of Telligent Fund LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $402.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $303.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $325.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.49. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.40 and a 12-month high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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