Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,591 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,476 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $181.97 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.47 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $181.43 and its 200 day moving average is $189.71. The company has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here