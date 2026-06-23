Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 39,702 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 4.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $175.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here