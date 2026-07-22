Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires 33,830 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $331.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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