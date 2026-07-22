Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Denison Mine Corp $DNN

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN - Free Report) TSE: DML in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,728,993 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $13,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.41% of Denison Mine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Denison Mine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mine by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 4,720,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 767,863 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Denison Mine by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 719,434 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 153,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Denison Mine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNN

Denison Mine Stock Performance

Shares of DNN opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Denison Mine Corp has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.77.

About Denison Mine

Denison Mines Corp. NYSEAMERICAN: DNN is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company's core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison's flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts.

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