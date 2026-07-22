Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 1,145,078 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,461,501 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,145,078 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 1.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of DoorDash worth $519,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $7,901,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in DoorDash by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 22,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in DoorDash by 44.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 154,300 shares of the company's stock worth $23,168,000 after buying an additional 47,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1,303.8% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total transaction of $3,590,623.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 252,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,469,381.72. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,927 shares of company stock worth $13,241,532. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Argus set a $190.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price objective on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $171.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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